Crime

Police investigate after unknown substance released at festival north of Toronto

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 8, 2022 2:58 pm
A York Regional Police cruiser. View image in full screen
A York Regional Police cruiser. File / Global News

WHITCHURCH_STOUFFVILLE, ONT. — Police north of Toronto are investigating after they say an unknown substance was released into the air in a crowded tent during a local festival.

York regional police say the incident took place on the evening of July 2 at the Strawberry Festival in Whitchurch-Stouffville, Ont.

They say multiple people called to report that pepper spray, bear repellant or a stink bomb had been released in a tent holding roughly 700 people.

Police seek to identify suspect after assault reported in Toronto

Police say witnesses believe a group of teens may have been responsible, but no suspects have been identified at this time.

Investigators are asking anyone with photos or video of the incident, or information regarding what happened, to get in touch.

They say it’s still unclear what the substance was, but its effects were temporary and no long-term issues have been reported.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
