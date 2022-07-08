Brampton music instructor charged with sexual assault involving teen: police

Send this page to someone via email

A music school instructor in Peel Region has been charged in connection with a sexual assault investigation in Brampton, police say.

Peel Regional Police said a 16-year-old girl was at a music lesson at a residence in Brampton when she was reportedly sexually assaulted.

Officers said she did not sustain any physical injuries.

Police said on July 6, officers arrested 71-year-old Rajinder Raj, from Brampton.

He has been charged with sexual assault and sexual exploitation.

“This investigation remains ongoing, and investigators believe that there may be additional victims,” police said in a news release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.