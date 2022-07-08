Menu

Crime

Brampton music instructor charged with sexual assault involving teen: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted July 8, 2022 12:59 pm
Rajinder Raj, a 71-year-old man from Brampton has been charged in connection with a sexual assault investigation in Peel Region.
Rajinder Raj, a 71-year-old man from Brampton has been charged in connection with a sexual assault investigation in Peel Region. Peel Regional Police / Handout

A music school instructor in Peel Region has been charged in connection with a sexual assault investigation in Brampton, police say.

Peel Regional Police said a 16-year-old girl was at a music lesson at a residence in Brampton when she was reportedly sexually assaulted.

Officers said she did not sustain any physical injuries.

Police said on July 6, officers arrested 71-year-old Rajinder Raj, from Brampton.

He has been charged with sexual assault and sexual exploitation.

“This investigation remains ongoing, and investigators believe that there may be additional victims,” police said in a news release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

