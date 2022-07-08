Menu

Sports

Canadian athletes win big in para-triathlon World Series in Montreal

By Brayden Jagger Haines Global News
Posted July 8, 2022 2:22 pm
WATCH: The world's top parathletes were in Montreal on Friday competing in the grueling World Triathlon Para Series event. As Global's Brayden Jagger Haines reports, many athletes taking part in the competition already looking ahead to the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris.

Canadian athletes won big atop the podium in the second part of the para-triathlon World Series event in Montreal Friday.

Calgary’s Stefan Daniel and New Brunswick native Kamylle Frenette both crossed the finish line first in their PTS5 men’s and women’s races.

The gruelling triathlon event, part of the World Triathlon Para Series brings together the world’s best para-triathletes, all converging on Île Notre-Dame’s Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.

Eighty top-level parathletes, both male and female, from more than 20 countries competed in the sporting showcase.

The athletes partook in a 750-metre swim portion in the olympic basin, followed by a 22.5-kilometre cycling course, finishing it off with a five-kilometre run.

This year’s Montreal Para Series is Part 2 of the World Series, which follows Yokohama, Japan and precedes Swansea, U.K.

Para-triathletes will then be ready for the world championships in Abu Dhabi in November.

Additionally, many athletes have their sights on the grand prize: competing in the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris.

Daniel crossed the finish line in first place for the PTS5 standing class event in just under an hour.

“I think that’s the best race I put together in a long time. That was the best swim I had and the bike was solid. The run needs some work but very happy.

“I believe that is as good as it could have gone today.”

The quadruple world champion made history at the Rio 2016 Paralympic Games when he became the first Canadian to win a silver medal in the para-triathlon (PTS5) – the first year this sport was included in the Paralympics.

More recently at the Tokyo Games, Daniel finished with the bronze-medal performance in the triathlon event.

Born with bilateral radial club hands, Daniel’s right arm is significantly shorter than his left arm.

The 24-year-old athlete has been dominant in his class since Rio, winning three straight world titles from 2017 to 2019.

Frenette finished first in the PTS5 category Friday.

The 25-years-old made her international debut with Team Canada team in 2018.

Frenette just missed the podium at the Tokyo Paralympic Games, finishing in fourth place in the PTS5 event.

Frenette said it was a joy to be competing so close to home and in front of friends and family again.

“Having friends and family here, it’s awesome,” Frenette said.

