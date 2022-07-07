Royal Canadian Circus makes a stop in Kelowna, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

The Royal Canadian International Circus has set up their big top at Orchard Park Mall for their 2022 show in Kelowna, B.C., and the kick-off is tonight.

The performance features aerialists, acrobats and artists that have been featured on America’s Got Talent.

“We have all the ingredients for a fantastic show; we’ve got acts from all over the world,” said ringmaster Joseph Dominik Bauer.

“We’ve got stuff to keep you on the edge of your seat.”

The circus has been touring since May with stops in Minnesota, Alberta and British Columbia. One of the featured acts is an Argentinian Gaucho, Nathan Valencia. He is an Argentinian cowboy who performs a rhythmic drumming routine.

Story continues below advertisement

“The act we do is a song with our drum and I keep on extra rhythms to complete the song with my boleadoras, which are plastic balls on the ends of ropes,” Valencia said, adding that sometimes the balls can reach a velocity of over 100 miles per hour.

Valencia has performed for over 15 years and puts countless hours into his act. Each time he performs, he honours his family’s past.

“I do it because of my grandfather. He’s from Argentina and he always wanted me and my family to do this act,” Valencia said. His whole family has carried on the tradition.

“Seven generations in the circus business so we had to keep it in,” he said. “It’s in my blood.”

Read more: Military crew running tactical exercises on Okanagan Lake

One of the performances has never before been seen under the big top.

“We have a human cannonball that shoots from one side of the big top to the other,” added Bauer. “The people are just blown away by it.”

Although there won’t be any animals on stage with the performers, Bauer promises nothing but a good show.

Story continues below advertisement

“Lots of surprises, fun for the whole family,” Bauer said. “Put the phones down and see live entertainment.”

The Royal Canadian International Circus is in Kelowna until Sunday, with tickets available at the box office or on their website.