Lifestyle

Heavy-hitting music festival line up amplifies Okanagan talent

By Sydney Morton Global News
Posted June 26, 2022 9:10 pm
Click to play video: 'Music festival brings two days of psychedelic rock and local talent to Okanagan' Music festival brings two days of psychedelic rock and local talent to Okanagan
Live music is alive and well in the Okanagan and an upcoming music festival will amplify local rock and rollers in a two-day psychedelic rock festival. Sydney Morton has more.

Bands from across the province will converge for a two-day Psychedelic Rock festival in Kelowna and West Kelowna.

The Tune it up Turn it Down Festival will host heavy-hitting local talents like Kelowna’s Sweet Beast, The Cavernous and Stone Tortoise.

“This was born out of the desire to put on a festival that we would want to play. We are all musicians as well, ” said Jason Christjansen, Tune it up Turn it Down Festival organizer.

“[Other] festivals skew heavily to the EDM, Country and cover bands, not to say anything disparaging about them, that’s their scene. So, we wanted to do something for our scene.”

Night one, July 8, bands will take over Mission Tap House in Kelowna’s Pandosy neighbourhood. Then on Saturday, July 9, it all starts at 1 p.m. at Bull Mountain Adventure Park in West Kelowna, formerly known as Crystal Mountain Ski Resort.

“When you look at the lineup, sure, they might not be household names but, once you have gotten into the scene a bit you realize it’s a pretty superb lineup,” said Christjansen.

The festival returns for its fourth year with vendors, visual artists and performances. The festival runs July 8 and 9 and tickets are still available. For more information visit www.tuneitdownturnitup.com

