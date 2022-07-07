Large quantity of drugs and weapons seized after an investigation by Guelph police

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police say they have seized large amounts of drugs and multiple weapons.

Police say they made an arrest Wednesday after a 36-year-old Guelph man left his home in the area of Silvercreek Parkway and Willow Road.

They say they began an investigation into the man earlier this summer.

Officers searched the man’s home and car, and police say they recovered suspected fentanyl, cocaine and a loaded 9-mm Ruger semi-automatic handgun with almost 500 rounds of ammunition.

Investigators say they also found a machete and approximately $20,000 in cash.

The drugs have a reported street value of around $30,000.

The man has been charged with two counts of possessing a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking and several weapons-related offences.