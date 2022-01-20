Guelph police BEAT unit investigation leads to weapons and drugs

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police say three people are facing weapon and drug charges after officers carried out search warrants at a downtown apartment building on Wednesday.

An investigation into a restricted gun began earlier this month by the service’s new break enter auto theft (BEAT) unit.

In a news release, police said their investigation led them to the apartment building where search warrants were executed with the help of the tactical unit.

Officers seized a restricted gun along with a number of replica firearms and other weapons, police said.

The service added that cocaine, fentanyl, crystal meth and hydromorphone pills with a street value of $6,000 were also found.

Police said they also seized cash and a number of items that are believed to be stolen.

“We are pleased to see that the new BEAT team is already making a positive impact and increasing public safety in our community,” said Staff Sgt. Ben Blair.

“Stolen property offences are often linked to drug trafficking and firearms. The new BEAT team is playing an integral part in promoting community safety with their investigations.”

Two men in their 30s and a 40-year-old woman have been charged with possessing a firearm and possessing a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

They remain in custody and are scheduled to have a bail hearing on Thursday.

Police added that the investigation is ongoing and more charges may be forthcoming.