Comments

Crime

New Guelph police unit arrests alleged drug dealer after vehicle theft

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted January 18, 2022 11:52 am
Guelph police vehicle View image in full screen
Guelph police say an alleged vehicle thief was also found with crystal meth and fentanyl. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

Just two weeks since its launch, Guelph police says a new unit has arrested an alleged drug dealer following a vehicle theft on Monday morning.

The break enter auto theft (BEAT) unit started a pilot project in 2019, but has been made permanent with one sergeant and four constables who are tackling property crime in the city.

Read more: 14-year-old girl charged in Guelph stabbing, police say

Their latest investigation started after someone stole a Lexus SUV, which officers briefly chased following its theft.

Police said the BEAT unit later found the stolen SUV in an underground parking lot and arrested a man when he returned to the vehicle and tried to drive away.

While searching the man, officers found the SUV’s keys, about $4,000 in fentanyl and crystal meth, $2,000 cash, a digital scale, plastic baggies and a knife, police said.

The service added that the suspect is also wanted on several warrants.

Read more: Hamilton police seize loaded firearm, drugs in overnight vehicle stop

A 28-year-old man has been charged with motor vehicle theft, possession of stolen property, two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, carrying a concealed weapon, driving while disqualified and breaching court orders.

He remains in police custody and is scheduled to make a bail hearing on Tuesday.

