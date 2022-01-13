Hamilton police seize loaded firearm, drugs in overnight vehicle stop

Hamilton police have charged a 22-year-old man with several drug and firearm-related offences following a traffic stop early Thursday morning.
Police say they stopped a vehicle in the area of Barton Street East and Victoria Avenue North and discovered it had been reported stolen.
After seizing the car, police inspected it further and found a loaded modified shotgun and several illegal drugs, including fentanyl, methamphetamine and psilocybin mushrooms.
The man is also facing numerous charges related to breach of probation offences and flight from police.
He was held in custody awaiting a bail hearing at Hamilton’s John Sopinka Courthouse.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.
To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit your anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com.
Comments