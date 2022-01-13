Hamilton police seize loaded firearm, drugs in overnight vehicle stop

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Hamilton police have charged a 22-year-old man with several drug and firearm-related offences following a traffic stop early Thursday morning.

Police say they stopped a vehicle in the area of Barton Street East and Victoria Avenue North and discovered it had been reported stolen.

After seizing the car, police inspected it further and found a loaded modified shotgun and several illegal drugs, including fentanyl, methamphetamine and psilocybin mushrooms.

The man is also facing numerous charges related to breach of probation offences and flight from police.

He was held in custody awaiting a bail hearing at Hamilton’s John Sopinka Courthouse.

Story continues below advertisement

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.

To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit your anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com.

19:53 Opioid Crisis: Mothers losing children to fentanyl overdoses speak out on small community in crisis Opioid Crisis: Mothers losing children to fentanyl overdoses speak out on small community in crisis – Nov 12, 2021