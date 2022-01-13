2 London, Ont., men arrested in bank robberies in Oakville and Burlington

Send this page to someone via email

Halton Regional Police say two men from London, Ont., are facing charges in connection with a series of bank robberies in Oakville and Burlington, dating as far back as 2020.

The most recent incident occurred Sunday morning at roughly 6:15 a.m. in Oakville.

Police say two suspects got into a TD Bank vestibule on Nottinghill Gate and used a plasma cutter to get into the banking machine vault and steal cash.

The two suspects were identified, arrested and charged and police were able to connect them to “similar break-ins that occurred at banks in Oakville and Burlington in 2020 and 2021, respectively.”

The suspects, both 37, are charged with three counts of break and enter, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, theft over $5,000, and possession of break-in instruments.

