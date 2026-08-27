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Crime

1 charged in connection with stabbing of store security guard in Winnipeg

By Tavi Dhillon Global News
Posted August 27, 2026 2:38 pm
1 min read
Winnipeg police arrested a 29-year-old suspect in connection with the stabbing of a security guard at a downtown store, it said. View image in full screen
Winnipeg police arrested a 29-year-old suspect in connection with the stabbing of a security guard at a downtown store, it said. Chalabala / Getty Images
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A suspect was arrested and is facing charges in connection with the stabbing of a store security guard in downtown Winnipeg, police said.

The 29-year-old was arrested Wednesday morning in the area of Portage Avenue and Strathmillan Road, the Winnipeg Police Service said in a news release.

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The suspect was arrested after an off-duty officer at Portage Avenue and Sharp Boulevard noticed them shortly before 10 a.m. and contacted police.

They were arrested in connection with the stabbing of a 22-year-old security guard at a store in the 2700 block of Portage Avenue on Tuesday afternoon, according to police. The man was stabbed in his upper body and taken to hospital in serious condition, where he was later upgraded to stable.

The 29-year-old is facing charges of aggravated assault, robbery and failure to comply with a probation order. They remain in custody.

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