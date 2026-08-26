Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Security guard stabbed by suspected shoplifter: Winnipeg police

By Tavi Dhillon Global News
Posted August 26, 2026 11:45 am
1 min read
Winnipeg police said the man, who was accused of shoplifting, stabbed a store security guard and fled with merchandise. View image in full screen
Winnipeg police said the man, who was accused of shoplifting, stabbed a store security guard and fled with merchandise. David Lipnowski / THE CANADIAN PRESS
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A 22-year-old security guard has been stabbed by a suspected shoplifter, according to Winnipeg police.

Officers responded to the call in the 2700 block of Portage Avenue at 4 p.m. Tuesday, the service said in a news release. Police said the security guard confronted a man suspected of shoplifting and told the man to leave.

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.

Get daily National news

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

At that point, the shoplifter “produced a sharp-edged weapon and stabbed the guard in the upper body,” police said. The suspect then left the store with stolen merchandise.

The security guard was taken to hospital in unstable condition. He has since been upgraded to stable condition.

The police major crimes unit is investigating, and no arrests have been made.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices