Security guard stabbed by suspected shoplifter: Winnipeg police

A 22-year-old security guard has been stabbed by a suspected shoplifter, according to Winnipeg police.
Officers responded to the call in the 2700 block of Portage Avenue at 4 p.m. Tuesday, the service said in a news release. Police said the security guard confronted a man suspected of shoplifting and told the man to leave.
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At that point, the shoplifter “produced a sharp-edged weapon and stabbed the guard in the upper body,” police said. The suspect then left the store with stolen merchandise.
The security guard was taken to hospital in unstable condition. He has since been upgraded to stable condition.
The police major crimes unit is investigating, and no arrests have been made.
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