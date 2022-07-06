Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Videos show construction worker dangling from crane in Toronto

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted July 6, 2022 1:02 pm
Click to play video: 'Videos show construction worker dangling from crane in downtown Toronto' Videos show construction worker dangling from crane in downtown Toronto
WATCH ABOVE: Videos posted to social media show the moment a construction worker was dangling from a crane in Toronto. PCL Construction told Global News the incident happened on Tuesday at a site in the area of Front and Simcoe streets after a rigger “got entangled with a tagline after hooking a load.” The worker was lowered back to the surface and not injured, PCL said.

Videos posted online show the shocking moment a construction worker was seen dangling from a crane in downtown Toronto.

The videos, which began to circulate on social media Tuesday, show a worker hanging from a crane below a load as people in the surrounding area look on.

“Oh my God, oh my God. Hang on!” a person can be heard yelling in one of the videos.

“Oh my God, how the f*** did this happen?”

The crane lowers as the videos go on, with the worker eventually seen getting close to gaining his footing back on the surface of the construction site.

Trending Stories

Read more: Crane collapses into downtown Toronto building

Story continues below advertisement

In a statement sent to Global News, PCL Construction said the incident happened at a site located in the area of Front and Simcoe streets on Tuesday.

PCL said a rigger “got entangled with a tagline after hooking a load.”

“Fortunately he was safely lowered to the work surface and not seriously injured,” the statement said.

“The safety of all workers and the community is our top priority. We are working with all appropriate authorities and the incident is currently under investigation.”

Toronto police said they are aware of the video, but said neither they nor Toronto Fire Services received a call regarding the incident.

It occurred at the same site where in July 2020, a crane collapsed into a neighbouring building.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Toronto tagdowntown toronto tagPCL Construction tagPCL tagConstruction worker hanging from crane tagWorker hanging from crane Toronto tagConstruction worker crane tagConstruction worker dangling from crane tagConstruction worker dangling from crane Toronto tagConstruction worker hanging from crane Toronto tagWorker dangling from crane Toronto tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers