Videos show construction worker dangling from crane in Toronto

Videos posted online show the shocking moment a construction worker was seen dangling from a crane in downtown Toronto.

The videos, which began to circulate on social media Tuesday, show a worker hanging from a crane below a load as people in the surrounding area look on.

“Oh my God, oh my God. Hang on!” a person can be heard yelling in one of the videos.

“Oh my God, how the f*** did this happen?”

The crane lowers as the videos go on, with the worker eventually seen getting close to gaining his footing back on the surface of the construction site.

In a statement sent to Global News, PCL Construction said the incident happened at a site located in the area of Front and Simcoe streets on Tuesday.

PCL said a rigger “got entangled with a tagline after hooking a load.”

“Fortunately he was safely lowered to the work surface and not seriously injured,” the statement said.

“The safety of all workers and the community is our top priority. We are working with all appropriate authorities and the incident is currently under investigation.”

Toronto police said they are aware of the video, but said neither they nor Toronto Fire Services received a call regarding the incident.

It occurred at the same site where in July 2020, a crane collapsed into a neighbouring building.