Crane collapses into downtown Toronto building

A construction crane has collapsed and fallen into a downtown Toronto building Thursday morning.
Toronto police said emergency crews are on scene for reports of a crane hitting a building at Simcoe and Wellington streets.
Police said two buildings are being evacuated, 145 Wellington Street and 40 University Avenue.
The operator of the crane reportedly has minor injuries.
Simcoe is closed from Wellington to Front Street.
