Crane collapses into downtown Toronto building

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A construction crane has collapsed and fallen into a downtown Toronto building Thursday morning.

Toronto police said emergency crews are on scene for reports of a crane hitting a building at Simcoe and Wellington streets.

Police said two buildings are being evacuated, 145 Wellington Street and 40 University Avenue.

The operator of the crane reportedly has minor injuries.

Simcoe is closed from Wellington to Front Street.

INDUSTRIAL ACCIDENT:

Simcoe St + Wellington St

– Simcoe closed- Wellington to Front St

– 145 Wellington St and 40 University being evacuated — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) July 16, 2020

Story continues below advertisement