Edmonton Oilers release team’s 2022 pre-season schedule

Less than a month after the team’s longest NHL playoff run in 16 years came to an end, the Edmonton Oilers released the hockey club’s 2022 pre-season schedule on Tuesday.

The schedule sees the team play four games at home at Rogers Place and another four games on the road.

The Oilers will face off against their provincial rivals the Calgary Flames twice. Those games will mark the first time the two clubs will meet since their spirited Battle of Alberta series in the second round of the 2022 NHL playoffs this spring.

Edmonton will also play two games against the Winnipeg Jets, the Vancouver Canucks and the Seattle Kraken.

The Oilers’ 2021-22 season came to an end on June 6 when the Colorado Avalanche won Game 4 of the NHL Western Conference Final to knock Edmonton out of the post-season. The Avalanche went on to win the Stanley Cup in the next round of the playoffs.

The Oilers said Tuesday that ticket details for all pre-season games at Rogers Place will be announced in August.

You can view the team’s pre-season schedule in its entirety below (all times are in Mountain Time):

Sunday, Sept. 25 vs. Winnipeg (Rogers Place) 4 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 26 at Seattle (Climate Pledge Arena) 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 28 at Calgary (Scotiabank Saddledome) 7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 30 vs. Calgary (Rogers Place) 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 1 at Winnipeg (Canada Life Centre) 6 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 3 vs. Vancouver (Rogers Place) 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 5 at Vancouver (Abbotsford Centre) 8 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 7 vs. Seattle (Rogers Place) 7 p.m.

The next key date on the Oilers’ offseason calendar is the 2022 NHL Entry Draft which gets underway Thursday in Montreal.

In the first round of the draft, Edmonton holds the 29th overall pick.