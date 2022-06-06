Edmonton Oilers swept by Colorado Avalanche in NHL West Final

Artturi Lehkonen scored 1:19 into overtime to give the Colorado Avalanche a 6-5 win and four-game sweep of the Edmonton Oilers in the NHL’s Western Conference Final.
The Avalanche took the lead before the game was four minutes old. With Oilers forward Zack Kassian in the box for slashing, Avalanche defenceman Cale Makar picked the top corner with a point shot for his fifth goal of the playoffs.
The Oilers couldn’t muster a goal on two power-play attempts.
It took the Oilers over seven minutes to get a shot on goal in the second but they made it count. Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl fed Zach Hyman streaking to the net. Hyman went to the backhand for his 10th.
The Oilers scored twice 1:57 apart late in the second. Logan O’Connor’s turnover sent Oilers centre Ryan Nugent-Hopkins in on a breakaway. He scored on a backhand for his sixth.
Connor McDavid snapped a power-play shot in off the post to make it 3-1 Edmonton after two.
The Avs scored 31 seconds into the third when Devon Toews’ shot went in off Cody Ceci’s leg.
Hyman replied with his second of the night, sending a one-timer past Avalanche netminder Pavel Francouz.
With 11:02 remaining, Edmonton goaltender Mike Smith’s clearing attempt hit the referee, allowing the Avs to keep the puck in. Gabriel Landeskog would score to pull the Avs within one again.
Colorado forward Nathan MacKinnon blazed down the right side and tied it 4-4 with 6:30 on the clock.
The Oilers didn’t go away. Francouz couldn’t control Draisaitl’s shot, and Kassian whacked in the rebound with 3:22 on the clock.
In overtime, Lehkonen tipped a high point shot on goal and then put in his own rebound. The officials reviewed the play to make sure Lehkonen didn’t touch the puck with a high stick.
Draisaitl had four assists. Makar had a goal and four assists.
The Avalanche will play either the New York Rangers or the Tampa Bay Lightning in the Stanley Cup Final.
