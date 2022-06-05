Edmonton Oilers Evander Kane slapped with one-game suspension

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane has been suspended for one game and will miss Game 4 of the NHL’s West Final Monday night (630 CHED, Face-off Show 4 p.m., game at 6 p.m.)

Kane was penalized five minutes for boarding against Colorado Avalanche forward Nazem Kadri 1:03 into Game 3 Saturday night.

“It is important to note that this is not a scenario in which Kadri puts himself in a vulnerable position immediately prior to the hit in a way that turns a legal check into an illegal one,” said the NHLs’ department of player safety in the video outlining the suspension.

Kane was trailing Kadri into the corner in the Oilers end. He used his stick to shove Kadri in the back. Kadri, who toppled hard into the boards, was injured on the play and will miss at least the rest of the series.

“This shove is delivered at a dangerous distance from the boards while the two players are travelling at speed and causes an injury,” the NHL DOPS added in the video.

After the Oilers practiced on Sunday, head coach Jay Woodcroft said he was optimistic that Kane wouldn’t be suspended.

“I thought Evander Kane took a five-minute penalty yesterday. That is what he got. He received a five-minute penalty,” said Woodcroft, who was also asked about Nathan MacKinnon taking down Leon Draisaitl in the first period.

“I thought it was a slew-foot. That’s my opinion.”