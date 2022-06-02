Colorado Avalanche dominate Edmonton Oilers in Game 2

Send this page to someone via email

The Colorado Avalanche went up 2-0 in the NHL’s Western Conference Final with a decisive 4-0 victory over the Edmonton Oilers Thursday night.

The Oilers survived three Colorado power plays in the first period, including a two-man advantage that lasted for 1:32.

Oilers goaltender Mike Smith finished the session with 14 saves. Pavel Francouz, starting for the Avs in place of the injured Darcy Kuemper, turned away 13 pucks.

The Avs took control with three goals in 2:04 in the second period.

Artturi Lehkonen started it off by tipping Nazem Kadri’s shot past Smith. Only 15 seconds later, Josh Manson ripped home a slapper. Kadri set up Mikko Rantanen on a two-on-one to make it 3-0.

Nathan MacKinnon scored a power-play goal in the third with Smith scrambling to put on his catching glove after it had been knocked off earlier in the play.

Oilers forward Kailer Yamamoto left the game in the second period with an upper-body injury.

Francouz finished with 24 saves for his second career playoff shutout. Kadri had three assists.

Game 3 is Saturday at Rogers Place. You can listen to the game live on 630 CHED, beginning with The Faceoff Show at 4 p.m. local time. The actual game begins at 6 p.m.

More to come…

