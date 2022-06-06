Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

Edmonton businesses hoping for busier downtown even after Oilers playoff run ends

By Morgan Black Global News
Posted June 6, 2022 7:11 pm
Travis Senz watches the crowds ahead of the Colorado Avalanche and Edmonton Oilers NHL playoff game in Edmonton, Alta., on Saturday June 4, 2022. View image in full screen
Travis Senz watches the crowds ahead of the Colorado Avalanche and Edmonton Oilers NHL playoff game in Edmonton, Alta., on Saturday June 4, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Amber Bracken

Many Edmonton businesses have scored during the Oilers‘ playoff run.

David Robertson runs a restaurant across the street from Rogers Place. He told Global News the sales have been “incredible.”

Smoke BBQ + Bar is preparing for life without masses of orange and blue in the core, including private events and offering catering, whenever the playoff run comes to an end.

READ MORE: Depleted Edmonton Oilers fight to stay alive in NHL Western Conference final

“I certainly think it’s wise to not put all your eggs in one basket with everything that happened in the past little while,” Robertson said.

The playoffs won’t last forever, but that doesn’t mean the fun has to die down, according to Puneeta McBryan, the Downtown Business Association’s executive director.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Edmonton’s ICE District Plaza hosts first playoff party for Oilers fans

Trending Stories

She said non- game nights are also busy downtown as people in Edmonton fall back into the habit of spending a night out.

“Festivals are coming back, comedy shows, concerts… we aren’t going to lose these big draws that bring down thousands of people at a time,” McBryan said.

READ MORE: Edmonton Pride Festival returns to Churchill Square under new organization

She added that she hopes the love for the Edmonton Oilers translates into more attention for downtown Edmonton.

“I think everyone understands how important it is to get back to where we were for vibrancy and excitement downtown.”

Click to play video: 'Edmonton, Calgary bars and restaurants benefiting from NHL playoffs' Edmonton, Calgary bars and restaurants benefiting from NHL playoffs
Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Business tagDowntown Edmonton tagEdmonton economy tagEdmonton business tagOilers Fans tagEdmonton Oilers playoff run tagEdmonton Oilers playoff run impact on business tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers