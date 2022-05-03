Edmonton’s ICE District Plaza hosts first playoff party for Oilers fans

Send this page to someone via email

With construction finally completed, Oilers fans took advantage of a gorgeous Monday night to check out the NHL team’s first outdoor tailgate and viewing party in Edmonton’s ICE District Plaza.

“It’s like spring is back and it’s perfect,” said Oilers fan Burke Cardinal. “We were all cooped up inside last time — we had COVID and all — but this bring everyone together. We’re back, you know?” said.

With such a close game between the Oilers and Los Angeles Kings during Game 1, fans were loving the experience, including groups of friends.

Story continues below advertisement

According to the Oilers Entertainment Group, more than 18,300 fans were inside the arena, with another 3,000 spread out between the plaza, Molson Hockey House and Ford Hall, where fans can also watch the game.

READ MORE: Trip to L.A. to watch Oilers in playoffs? Here’s what it could cost you.

With games starting at 8 p.m. and weather being unpredictable, OEG is reminding fans heading to the plaza to come prepared. The space is for standing only — no chairs allowed — and there’s only one heater — on the west side of the square.

“We do expect the weather to warm up here over the course of the playoff run,” explained Tim Shipton, executive vice-president of communications for OEG.

“We do ask people to make sure they dress for the elements.”

READ MORE: Playoff fever: Where to cheer on the Edmonton Oilers

The tailgate parties will continue for Game 2 on Wednesday.

“We’re going to continue to have appearances from Oilers alumni, have visits from Hunter, we have great music and live entertainment,” Shipton said. “The game, of course, is going to be broadcast on the big screens.”

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Edmonton Oilers fall 4-3 in Game 1 against Kings

Cardinal had such a good time, he hopes to return.

“I’ll try to come back Wednesday — we’ll see if I have enough energy after this night,” he laughed.