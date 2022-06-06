Depleted Edmonton Oilers fight to stay alive in NHL Western Conference final

The Edmonton Oilers will be without two of their top forwards when they face elimination against the Colorado Avalanche Monday night (630 CHED, Face-off Show 4 p.m., game at 6 p.m.).
Evander Kane will serve his one-game suspension while head coach Jay Woodcroft confirmed Kailer Yamamoto will miss his second straight game after being injured in game two on Thursday.
Woodcroft wouldn’t comment further on his lineup except to say, “We have a lot of healthy and available options.” There is speculation that 2020 first-round pick Dylan Holloway could make his NHL debut.
However, the head coach did confirm Mike Smith will take the start in net.
The Avalanche leads the western conference final series 3-0.
“There are obviously always adjustments that need to be made. I thought we played a good game the other night,” said Leon Draisaitl.
“We have to find a way to win one hockey game tonight. That’s where our focus is at.”
Defenceman Tyson Barrie said the Oilers aren’t sitting around worrying about their season being over with a loss.
“I’m going to go have my pre-game meal and prepare like I do for every game. You don’t play four in a row. You play one at time. It’s just the simple fact of what we’ve been doing all year,” said Barrie. “We know what we’re up against.”
The Avalanche are trying to advance to the Stanley Cup Final for the first time since 2001.
Comments