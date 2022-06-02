Menu

Flames’ Darryl Sutter wins Jack Adams Award as NHL coach of the year

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted June 2, 2022 9:36 pm
Click to play video: 'Calgary Flames coach Darryl Sutter wins Jack Adams Award for NHL coach of the year' Calgary Flames coach Darryl Sutter wins Jack Adams Award for NHL coach of the year
Calgary Flames head coach Darryl Sutter was announced as the winner of the 2021-2022 NHL Jack Adams Award for coach of the year by brother and former recipient Brian Sutter.

Darryl Sutter of the Calgary Flames has won the Jack Adams Award as the NHL’s coach of the year.

The league announced the honor Thursday night prior to Game 2 of the Western Conference final between the Colorado Avalanche and Edmonton Oilers.

Interim Florida Panthers coach Andrew Brunette and Gerard Gallant of the New York Rangers were the other finalists. Brunette finished second in voting by members of the NHL Broadcasters’ Association.

Read more: Calgary Flames eliminated from playoffs amid controversy over disallowed goal

The 63-year-old Sutter coached the Flames to a Pacific Division championship with the sixth-most points in the league. Calgary reached the second round of the playoffs before losing a Battle of Alberta series to the rival Oilers.

It’s Sutter’s first Jack Adams in 20 seasons as an NHL head coach. He coached the Los Angeles Kings to Stanley Cup championships in 2012 and 2014.

Click to play video: 'Emotional and economic impact of Calgary’s playoff run' Emotional and economic impact of Calgary’s playoff run
© 2022 The Canadian Press
