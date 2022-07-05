Oilers’ coaching staff loses Wiseman to Islanders

Send this page to someone via email

The New York Islanders have hired Brian Wiseman and Doug Houda as assistant coaches, the team said Tuesday.

Wiseman spent the last three seasons with the Edmonton Oilers as an assistant coach. Prior to that, he was an assistant coach at the University of Michigan for eight seasons. He also served as an assistant at Princeton.

A former Michigan player, he had a brief stint in the NHL and split pro six seasons in the IHL and AHL.

Houda joins new Isles coach Lane Lambert’s staff after six seasons as an assistant with the Detroit Red Wings. He had worked the previous decade in the same role with the Boston Bruins, who won the Stanley Cup in 2011.

Houda also spent three seasons as an assistant coach at Rochester (AHL). The Alberta native played in 561 NHL games with six teams, including two seasons with the Islanders (1996-98). The defenseman also played in 553 AHL games, winning a Calder Cup with Rochester in 1995-96.

The Islanders tweeted about the hirings on Tuesday.

#Isles News: The New York Islanders announced today that Doug Houda and Brian Wiseman have been named Assistant Coaches. — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) July 5, 2022