Edmonton Oilers hire Brian Wiseman as assistant coach

The Edmonton Oilers coaching staff is now complete after the team announced Tuesday that Brian Wiseman has been hired as as assistant coach.

Wiseman, a native of Chatham, Ont., has spent the last seven seasons as an assistant coach of the Michigan Wolverines hockey club in NCAA-D1. He spent four seasons there as a player in the early 90s and ranks third all-time in Wolverines scoring.

“I am very excited to add Brian to our coaching staff,” Oilers Head Coach, Dave Tippett said in a press release. “Brian is a forward-thinking coach with whom I have history as both a player and a coach.

“He works very well with young players and has a passion for skill development.”

Prior to coaching at Michigan, Wiseman was an assistant for the American Hockey League’s Houston Aeros when they reached the Calder Cup Final in 2011 and worked with Dave Tippett as a video coach in Dallas.

The 48-year-old was a 12th round draft pick in the 1991 NHL Entry Draft. He played only three NHL games, splitting most of his career between the AHL and the now-defunct International Hockey League.

He was the MVP of the IHL in the 1999-2000 season.

He and his wife Brandee have two daughters.