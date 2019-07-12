Edmonton Oilers round out scouting staff with 2 former Red Wings

The Edmonton Oilers have hired Archie Henderson as director of Pro Scouting and Tyler Wright as director of Amateur Scouting.

Both men worked for Oilers general manager Ken Holland while Holland was GM of the Detroit Red Wings.

Henderson, 62, has over 20 years of scouting under his belt, including the last four as a pro scout with the Wings.

“You have to be able to skate, no question, but you have to have hockey sense as well. You have to know how to play the game. You have to be able to make plays,” said Henderson on the type of player who’s successful in today’s NHL.

Wright, 46, was Detroit’s director of Amateur Scouting for the past six seasons.

“At the end of the day, I have to filtrate Ken Holland’s philosophy and the way that he wants the Oilers team to look. That’s my job, to go out into the area guys and make sure that philosophy is getting filtered down,” said Wright.

Wright was drafted 12th overall by the Oilers in 1991.

Henderson played for the Nova Scotia Oilers in the AHL in 1984/85.