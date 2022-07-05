Menu

Crime

Dauphin woman in custody after Manitoba RCMP seizes drugs, rifle, illegal cigarettes, and more

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted July 5, 2022 4:36 pm
Contraband seized by RCMP in Dauphin. View image in full screen
Contraband seized by RCMP in Dauphin. Manitoba RCMP

A Dauphin woman is facing a raft of drug and gun charges after a traffic stop on Canada Day led to an RCMP seizure of a treasure trove of contraband.

Police said the suspect, 42, was stopped around 3:20 p.m. Friday on 1st Street SE in Dauphin, as part of an ongoing investigation.

A search of the vehicle turned up cash, illicit prescription drugs, and cocaine. A follow-up raid on a home on 4th Avenue SE resulted in police seizing 176 grams of cocaine, a loaded rifle, unstamped cigarettes, drug trafficking paraphernalia, illicit cannabis, and more prescription drugs and cash.

The suspect is in custody facing multiple drug possession charges, unsafe storage of firearms, possessing an unauthorized firearm, possession of property obtained by crime, failing to comply, and tax charges related to the illegal cigarettes.

