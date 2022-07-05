Menu

Economy

End of COVID 19 isolation requirement in N.S. sparks calls for paid sick leave

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 5, 2022 3:05 pm
Click to play video: 'Nova Scotia paid sick leave program now in effect' Nova Scotia paid sick leave program now in effect
Nova Scotia’s relaunch of the paid sick leave program took effect on Monday. The program covers up to four sick leave days for employees up to a maximum of $20 per hour – but the program is only for workers who have to stay home due to COVID-19, prompting renewed calls for the province to legislate a permanent paid sick leave program. Alicia Draus reports – Jan 10, 2022

Some Nova Scotians are calling for paid sick leave now that the province is dropping its mandatory isolation requirement for people with COVID-19.

NDP labour critic Kendra Coombes says she’s been inundated with concerns from constituents after chief medical officer Dr. Robert Strang said all pandemic restrictions will be lifted Wednesday.

Read more: N.S. to remove remaining COVID-19 restrictions, including isolation for positive cases

Strang said earlier this week that people who test positive for COVID-19 or have COVID-like symptoms should isolate if possible but wouldn’t be forced to.

Coombes says the change will place “a burden on working families” who may feel encouraged to go to work while sick.

She says establishing permanent paid sick days is essential, noting that the majority of Nova Scotians are without paid sick leave.

The province temporarily implemented a program that covered up to four paid sick days per person between May and July 2021 and then again between April and May 2022.

Click to play video: 'Feds announce 10 days paid sick leave for federally regulated workers' Feds announce 10 days paid sick leave for federally regulated workers
Feds announce 10 days paid sick leave for federally regulated workers – Nov 26, 2021

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 5, 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
