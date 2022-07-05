Winnipeg police say missing man likely victim of ‘foul play’

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police continue to look for answers in their search for a missing man.

Robert Hutchison, who went missing at age 33, was last in contact with family on Jan. 30, 2021, and his whereabouts unknown.

At a news conference Tuesday morning, police said new information has come to light, leading them to believe Hutchison was a victim of foul play.

According to the investigation, police believe he was last seen in the area of Manitoba Avenue and Artillery Street on the night of Jan. 31, 2021.

He was known to frequent the neighbourhood and it’s an area police say would’ve been familiar to him.

Hutchison’s mother, Monique, made a brief statement Tuesday, imploring anyone with information — large or small — to contact police.

“By being silent, you share in the guilt,” she said.

“Robert is not just a missing person — he is our only son. He was a friend to so many, and he’s dearly missed.”

Hutchison is described as 5’10” in height with medium build, light brown hair in a brush-cut style, and hazel eyes.

Anyone who may have seen Hutchison in the area or has other information is asked to call the missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.

