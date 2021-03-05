Menu

Canada

Winnipeg police reach out to public for help finding missing man

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted March 5, 2021 5:07 pm
Robert Hutchison.
Robert Hutchison. Winnipeg Police Service

Winnipeg police are asking for the public’s help in tracking down a missing man.

The family of 33-year-old Robert Hutchison hasn’t heard from him since the evening of Jan. 30, and police say they’re concerned about his well-being.

Hutchison is described as five-foot-ten with a medium build, light brown brush-cut hair, and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.

