Winnipeg police reach out to public for help finding missing man

Winnipeg police are asking for the public’s help in tracking down a missing man.
The family of 33-year-old Robert Hutchison hasn’t heard from him since the evening of Jan. 30, and police say they’re concerned about his well-being.
Hutchison is described as five-foot-ten with a medium build, light brown brush-cut hair, and hazel eyes.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.
