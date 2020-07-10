Missing man with dementia last seen in Winnipeg’s downtown, police say

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Winnipeg police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing man with dementia.

Reginald Copenace, 64, was last seen in the city’s downtown area Thursday around 9 p.m.

Copenace is 5’7″ tall with a medium build and short black hair. Police say he has some facial hair and wears glasses with a string attached.

He was last seen wearing a green-coloured, striped short-sleeve shirt, with black shorts, black socks. Police say he may be wearing slippers.

Winnipeg police say they’re concerned for Copenace’s wellbeing.

Anyone who sees Copenance, or has information on his whereabouts, is asked to call the Winnipeg police non-emergency line at 204-986-6222.

Story continues below advertisement

1:46 Breaking down when the Missing Person’s Unit issues a news release Breaking down when the Missing Person’s Unit issues a news release