One person was taken to hospital in critical condition after a transit bus and car collided.

It happened on McLeod Avenue between Gateway Road and London Street Monday afternoon at around 3 p.m.

The passenger side of a small white car could be seen with extensive damage.

McLeod opened to traffic again just after 10 p.m. Monday night.