Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

14-year-old arrested following stabbing on Peterborough trail near rail bridge: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted July 4, 2022 5:07 pm
Peterborough police say a 16-year-old was stabbed near the rail bridge near George St. North and Dalhousie St. on Thursday, June 30, 2022. View image in full screen
Peterborough police say a 16-year-old was stabbed near the rail bridge near George St. North and Dalhousie St. on Thursday, June 30, 2022. Harrison Perkins/Special to Global News Peterborough

A teen faces charges following a stabbing incident on a trail in Peterborough last week.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, at around 4:30 p.m. Thursday, June 30,  officers responded to reports of a stabbing on a trail in the area of George St. North and Dalhousie Street near the rail bridge spanning the Otonabee River.

Read more: 1 charged with attempted murder after triple stabbing at Omemee apartment

Officers located a 16-year-old suffering from stabs wounds which occurred from an altercation between the suspect and a group of people, police said.

The victim was taken to Peterborough Regional Health Centre with non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation led to a search warrant being executed at a residence in Lakehurst, Ont., where one person was arrested.

Story continues below advertisement

A 14-year-old boy from Lakehurst was charged with aggravated assault, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and failure to comply with an undertaking.

Trending Stories

He was held in custody and appeared in court in Peterborough on Sunday, July 3, police said Monday.

Under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, the name of a youth cannot be released.

A 14-year-old was arrested in connection to the stabbing on June 30. View image in full screen
A 14-year-old was arrested in connection to the stabbing on June 30.
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Stabbing tagPeterborough Police Service tagPeterborough crime tagpeterborough stabbing tagTeen Stabbed. tagDalhousie Street tagteen stabbing tagGeorge Street stabbing tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers