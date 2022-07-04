14-year-old arrested following stabbing on Peterborough trail near rail bridge: police

Send this page to someone via email

A teen faces charges following a stabbing incident on a trail in Peterborough last week.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, at around 4:30 p.m. Thursday, June 30, officers responded to reports of a stabbing on a trail in the area of George St. North and Dalhousie Street near the rail bridge spanning the Otonabee River.

Read more: 1 charged with attempted murder after triple stabbing at Omemee apartment

Officers located a 16-year-old suffering from stabs wounds which occurred from an altercation between the suspect and a group of people, police said.

The victim was taken to Peterborough Regional Health Centre with non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation led to a search warrant being executed at a residence in Lakehurst, Ont., where one person was arrested.

Story continues below advertisement

A 14-year-old boy from Lakehurst was charged with aggravated assault, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and failure to comply with an undertaking.

Emergency crews are on scene of a reported stabbing near the train bridge off of George Street near Dalhousie Street in Peterborough. One person, believed to be in their teens was treated at the scene by @PtboParamedics before being transported to hospital #ptbonews pic.twitter.com/uD2BDzQCho — Harrison Perkins (@HaPerkins) June 30, 2022

He was held in custody and appeared in court in Peterborough on Sunday, July 3, police said Monday.

Under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, the name of a youth cannot be released.

View image in full screen A 14-year-old was arrested in connection to the stabbing on June 30.