14-year-old arrested following stabbing on Peterborough trail near rail bridge: police

A teen faces charges following a stabbing incident on a trail in Peterborough last week.
According to the Peterborough Police Service, at around 4:30 p.m. Thursday, June 30, officers responded to reports of a stabbing on a trail in the area of George St. North and Dalhousie Street near the rail bridge spanning the Otonabee River.
Officers located a 16-year-old suffering from stabs wounds which occurred from an altercation between the suspect and a group of people, police said.
The victim was taken to Peterborough Regional Health Centre with non-life threatening injuries.
The investigation led to a search warrant being executed at a residence in Lakehurst, Ont., where one person was arrested.
A 14-year-old boy from Lakehurst was charged with aggravated assault, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and failure to comply with an undertaking.
He was held in custody and appeared in court in Peterborough on Sunday, July 3, police said Monday.
Under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, the name of a youth cannot be released.
