Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Advertisement

1 charged with attempted murder after triple stabbing at Omemee apartment

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted July 3, 2022 9:27 pm
City of Kawartha Lakes OPP charged one person with attempted murder following a triple stabbing at an apartment in Omemee on July 2, 2022. View image in full screen
City of Kawartha Lakes OPP charged one person with attempted murder following a triple stabbing at an apartment in Omemee on July 2, 2022. Harrison Perkins/Special to Global News Peterborough

City of Kawartha Lakes OPP have laid an attempted murder charge after three people were reportedly stabbed at an apartment building in the village of Omemee, Ont., on Saturday night.

Around 10:30 p.m., emergency crews responded to reports of disturbance and multiple stabbings at an apartment complex on James St. in the village 20 km east of Lindsay.

Read more: 5th arrest made in Alex Tobin homicide case in Omemee: OPP

OPP cordoned off a complex at Cottingham Court Apartments – listed as a community housing/financially assisted site provided by the City of Kawartha Lakes.

Police say three people were found in an apartment with injuries and taken to Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay. One of them was subsequently transported to a Toronto-area trauma centre, OPP said.

Story continues below advertisement

Their conditions were not provided.

OPP on Sunday afternoon in a Tweet said there was no threat to public safety.

On Sunday night, police said a suspect was “quickly” located and has been charged with attempted murder and two counts of aggravated assault.

Trending Stories

The name of the accused was not released in order to protect the identity of the victims, OPP said.

The accused has been remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in Lindsay on Thursday, July 7.

Police say their investigation is ongoing.

Story continues below advertisement

OPP ask if anyone has dash camera footage in the area of Omemee on July 2 from 10:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m., to contact them at 1-888-310-1122.

Paramedics load a person into an ambulance following a reported multiple stabbings at an Omemee apartment on July 2, 2022. View image in full screen
Paramedics load a person into an ambulance following a reported multiple stabbings at an Omemee apartment on July 2, 2022. Harrison Perkins/Special to Global News Peterborough
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Stabbing tagCity of Kawartha Lakes tagKawartha Lakes tagAttempted Murder tagCity of Kawartha Lakes OPP tagOmemee tagtriple stabbing tagOmemee stabbing tagCottingham Court tagOmemee apartment tagOmemee apartment stabbing tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers