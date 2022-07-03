1 charged with attempted murder after triple stabbing at Omemee apartment

Send this page to someone via email

City of Kawartha Lakes OPP have laid an attempted murder charge after three people were reportedly stabbed at an apartment building in the village of Omemee, Ont., on Saturday night.

Around 10:30 p.m., emergency crews responded to reports of disturbance and multiple stabbings at an apartment complex on James St. in the village 20 km east of Lindsay.

OPP cordoned off a complex at Cottingham Court Apartments – listed as a community housing/financially assisted site provided by the City of Kawartha Lakes.

Police say three people were found in an apartment with injuries and taken to Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay. One of them was subsequently transported to a Toronto-area trauma centre, OPP said.

Their conditions were not provided.

OPP on Sunday afternoon in a Tweet said there was no threat to public safety.

On Sunday night, police said a suspect was “quickly” located and has been charged with attempted murder and two counts of aggravated assault.

The name of the accused was not released in order to protect the identity of the victims, OPP said.

The accused has been remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in Lindsay on Thursday, July 7.

#CKLOPP continue to hold a scene of reported stabbing call involving multiple people on James Street in Omemee. I’m told by a neighbour who lives in the building as many as 3 people were stabbed around 10:30. Check back for more information as it becomes available #cklnews — Harrison Perkins (@HaPerkins) July 3, 2022

Police say their investigation is ongoing.

OPP ask if anyone has dash camera footage in the area of Omemee on July 2 from 10:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m., to contact them at 1-888-310-1122.

View image in full screen Paramedics load a person into an ambulance following a reported multiple stabbings at an Omemee apartment on July 2, 2022. Harrison Perkins/Special to Global News Peterborough