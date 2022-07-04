Montreal pencil artist with autism on a mission to spread awareness about neurodiversity

Send this page to someone via email

A typical day for Casey Vormer consists of hours and hours of drawing.

He uses pencils to create photorealistic art of anything he finds interesting, which is mainly animals.

Recently, he took on his biggest endeavour yet — a portrait of the City of Montreal, from the view of Mount Royal, which took him a total of 830 hours to complete.

“I’m very detailed oriented,” said Vormer. “So I just focus on details. I don’t draw a building, I just draw a window, another window and another window — one window at a time. And then you have this building.”

Vormer says his attention to detail and ability to hyper-focus stems from his autism.

Growing up in the Netherlands, he says, he always felt different. Social interactions were hard and he was often bullied.

After immigrating to Montreal close to 10 years ago for a fresh start, he started to draw and then eventually, began to sell and commission his work.

Around that time, he met Tamarah Fender, who helped get his work into an art exhibit.

“When I met him and worked with him and when I saw his work, I was just blown away,” she said. “There is something powerful and very profound in what he is able to capture in his art.”

Vormer, who goes by the artist name Remrov, uses social media platforms like TikTok to spread the word about his artwork.

With over 65,000 followers, his videos also help educate and raise awareness about his neurodiversity.

They always stress the fact that he is not just a pencil artist, but an autistic pencil artist.

“Autistic people can certainly thrive and be part of society,” he said. “And to get that message out I find is important.”

Vormer sells his artwork — both original, prints and commissioned work — on his website.

The drawing of downtown Montreal has already been reserved, but Vormer will soon be selling prints of it.

