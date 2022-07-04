Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Montreal pencil artist with autism on a mission to spread awareness about neurodiversity

By Felicia Parrillo Global News
Posted July 4, 2022 4:09 pm
Casey Vormer at his home in Montreal on July 4, 2022. View image in full screen
Casey Vormer at his home in Montreal on July 4, 2022. Felicia Parrillo/Global News

A typical day for Casey Vormer consists of hours and hours of drawing.

He uses pencils to create photorealistic art of anything he finds interesting, which is mainly animals.

Recently, he took on his biggest endeavour yet — a portrait of the City of Montreal, from the view of Mount Royal, which took him a total of 830 hours to complete.

“I’m very detailed oriented,” said Vormer. “So I just focus on details. I don’t draw a building, I just draw a window, another window and another window — one window at a time. And then you have this building.”

Read more: From intern to employee: Neurodiverse students thriving at aerospace company

Vormer says his attention to detail and ability to hyper-focus stems from his autism.

Story continues below advertisement

Growing up in the Netherlands, he says, he always felt different. Social interactions were hard and he was often bullied.

After immigrating to Montreal close to 10 years ago for a fresh start, he started to draw and then eventually, began to sell and commission his work.

Trending Stories

Around that time, he met Tamarah Fender, who helped get his work into an art exhibit.

“When I met him and worked with him and when I saw his work, I was just blown away,” she said. “There is something powerful and very profound in what he is able to capture in his art.”

Vormer, who goes by the artist name Remrov, uses social media platforms like TikTok to spread the word about his artwork.

Read more: Montreal non-profit group raises funds to support special needs students

With over 65,000 followers, his videos also help educate and raise awareness about his neurodiversity.

They always stress the fact that he is not just a pencil artist, but an autistic pencil artist.

“Autistic people can certainly thrive and be part of society,” he said. “And to get that message out I find is important.”

Story continues below advertisement

Vormer sells his artwork — both original, prints and commissioned work — on his website.

The drawing of downtown Montreal has already been reserved, but Vormer will soon be selling prints of it.

Click to play video: 'Father of son with autism heartened by response to birthday party post' Father of son with autism heartened by response to birthday party post
Father of son with autism heartened by response to birthday party post – May 16, 2022
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Montreal tagAutism tagMontreal artist tagNeurodiversity tagNeurodiverse tagAutistic pencil artist tagCasey Vormer tagPencil artist tagRemrov tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers