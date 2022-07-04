5 impaired drivers stopped in Lake Country on weekend: Okanagan RCMP

Mounties in Lake Country, B.C., say they caught five impaired drivers within seven hours on Canada Day weekend.
In a press release, RCMP said five drivers were issued 90-day driving suspensions and had their vehicles impounded for 30 days over the course of two Counter Attack road checks on July 2.
“This does not include the UTV fatality officers responded to a few hours later in which a 34-year-old man was arrested for impaired operation causing death,” RCMP said.
The Lake Country RCMP is reminding drivers that operating any motorized vehicle or vessel, while impaired by drugs or alcohol, is an offence under the Criminal Code and the Motor Vehicle Act.
“Being on highway and traffic patrol for as long as I have been, you go to too many fatalities and crashes that resulted from one decision, the decision to drink and drive, that could have easily been avoided,” Const. Owen Hazlewood stated.
“If drivers can’t make that decision for themselves, I’m happy to make it for them.”
The release says Lake Country RCMP officers will continue to conduct Summer Counter Attack roadside checks in an effort to target impaired drivers and keep roads, lakes and trails safe.
