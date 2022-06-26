Man seriously injured in ATV accident near Lake Country, officials say

Send this page to someone via email

One man was seriously injured after an ATV accident near Lake Country on Saturday.

In a statement, Central Okanagan Search and Rescue (COSAR) said members were called out Saturday evening to assist ambulance crews along High Rim Trail, between Lake Country and Oyama.

“A male was riding an ATV back to his campsite when it flipped, throwing the rider,” said COSAR.

“He sustained serious head injuries. He was found shortly after by two dirt bikers who immediately administered first aid and called 911.”

According to COSAR, paramedics were loading the man into an ambulance when search and rescue arrived on the scene.

COSAR then stood down but remained at the head of the trail to ensure the ambulance crews were able to exit the area safely.

COSAR said this was their eighth call in June and 47th in 2022.

