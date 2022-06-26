Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Man seriously injured in ATV accident near Lake Country, officials say

By Taya Fast Global News
Posted June 26, 2022 1:26 pm
A male sustained serious head injuries after an ATV accident. He was found shortly after by two dirt bikers who immediately administered first aid and called 911. View image in full screen
A male sustained serious head injuries after an ATV accident. He was found shortly after by two dirt bikers who immediately administered first aid and called 911. Central Okanagan Search and Rescue / Submitted

One man was seriously injured after an ATV accident near Lake Country on Saturday.

In a statement, Central Okanagan Search and Rescue (COSAR) said members were called out Saturday evening to assist ambulance crews along High Rim Trail, between Lake Country and Oyama.

“A male was riding an ATV back to his campsite when it flipped, throwing the rider,” said COSAR.

Read more: Body of missing Kelowna, B.C. woman found: RCMP

“He sustained serious head injuries. He was found shortly after by two dirt bikers who immediately administered first aid and called 911.”

Trending Stories

According to COSAR, paramedics were loading the man into an ambulance when search and rescue arrived on the scene.

Story continues below advertisement

COSAR then stood down but remained at the head of the trail to ensure the ambulance crews were able to exit the area safely.

COSAR said this was their eighth call in June and 47th in 2022.

Click to play video: 'Construction begins on base for Shuswap marine search and rescue' Construction begins on base for Shuswap marine search and rescue
Construction begins on base for Shuswap marine search and rescue – May 18, 2022
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
central okanagan taglake country tagCOSAR tagcentral okanagan search and rescue tagATV accident tagoyama tagHigh Rim Trail tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers