2 firefighters sent to hospital after fighting N.S. grocery store blaze

A fire at a Nova Scotia grocery store sent two firefighters to hospital to be checked for heat exhaustion.

Kentville Volunteer Fire Department Chief Scott Hamilton said about 80 firefighters from eight departments responded to the blaze at the Independent store on Main Street shortly after 4 p.m. on Friday.

Hamilton said two firefighters were treated in hospital and later released. “Many” other crew members fighting the fire had to be assessed on scene by paramedics.

“It was a warm day, just with the work involved, is what caused the heat exhaustion,” he said.

View image in full screen The front attic of the store was heavily damaged by the fire. Ian Swinamer/Submitted

Crews arrived from the nearby communities of Berwick, Waterville, Kentville, New Minas, Greenwich, Port Williams, Canning and Wolfville.

Hamilton said it’s believed the fire was accidental in nature and started in a pillar at the front entrance.

“We believe it was related to some ground yardwork cleanup that was done earlier in the day,” he said.

He added that there was heavy damage to the front attic space and an addition that was put in several years ago. As well, there was water damage to the front entranceway and the basement of the store.

In a post on Facebook, the grocer said the store would be “closed until further notice.”

“We are devastated but thankful no one was injured. Thank you to all of the fire departments who came to our aid and to our community for all of your support,” read a post from the grocery store, Jason’s Independent.

View image in full screen Many firefighters were assessed for heat exhaustion during the fire on Canada Day. Ian Swinamer/Submitted