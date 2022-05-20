Halifax firefighters respond to blaze involving mountain of crushed cars

Multiple firefighting units in Halifax are responding to a large fire at a scrapyard in the Burnside area of Dartmouth, N.S. on Friday.
Pictures and videos posted to social media show the fire at the Dartmouth Metals Ltd. recycling centre sending thick plumes of black smoke into the air — prompting an air quality statement to be issued early in the afternoon.
Around noon, Roy Hollett, the deputy fire chief with Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency, said the fire appears to be burning through a pile of crushed cars.
“And of course with the oils and grease, that’s why we’re seeing the heavy, heavy black smoke,” he said.
He estimated the pile of cars to be about 25 feet high, and about 40 feet by 40 feet in width.
Hollett said there is a good level of firefighting coverage and progress has been made, but said it may “take a while to soak this fire down.”
There are no injuries reported and it is too early to determine any potential causes, he said.
An air quality warning has been issued and people close to the fire are being advised to close all windows and doors and shut down air exchanges.
“Residents and business owners are asked to stay inside until air quality conditions improve, which is expected to last 3-6 hours,” read an emergency alert issued shortly after 1 p.m.
A nearby building on Morris Drive has been evacuated as a precaution, said Hollett.
In a tweet, Halifax Regional Police said they are at the scene assisting with the fire.
Akerley Boulevard is closed to traffic between Mosher Drive and Windmill Road and people are being asked to take alternate routes.
