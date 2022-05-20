Halifax firefighters respond to blaze involving mountain of crushed cars

Send this page to someone via email

Multiple firefighting units in Halifax are responding to a large fire at a scrapyard in the Burnside area of Dartmouth, N.S. on Friday.

Pictures and videos posted to social media show the fire at the Dartmouth Metals Ltd. recycling centre sending thick plumes of black smoke into the air — prompting an air quality statement to be issued early in the afternoon.

Fire tactical crew at large fire at Dartmouth Metals ltd. Fire cjief says they will be hear most of the day. ⁦@globalhalifax⁩ pic.twitter.com/Z3zRpnE7T5 — Reynold Gregor (@reynoldgregor) May 20, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

Around noon, Roy Hollett, the deputy fire chief with Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency, said the fire appears to be burning through a pile of crushed cars.

“And of course with the oils and grease, that’s why we’re seeing the heavy, heavy black smoke,” he said.

He estimated the pile of cars to be about 25 feet high, and about 40 feet by 40 feet in width.

Hollett said there is a good level of firefighting coverage and progress has been made, but said it may “take a while to soak this fire down.”

Fire at Dartmouth Metals is being distinguished quickly. Fire and Police on scene. Traffic is a mess in Burnside. Avoid the area. ⁦⁦@globalhalifax⁩ pic.twitter.com/wI6VLFQSz4 — Reynold Gregor (@reynoldgregor) May 20, 2022

There are no injuries reported and it is too early to determine any potential causes, he said.

Story continues below advertisement

An air quality warning has been issued and people close to the fire are being advised to close all windows and doors and shut down air exchanges.

“Residents and business owners are asked to stay inside until air quality conditions improve, which is expected to last 3-6 hours,” read an emergency alert issued shortly after 1 p.m.

A nearby building on Morris Drive has been evacuated as a precaution, said Hollett.

They’re hosing it down but it’s still really thick pic.twitter.com/8PlOCz868p — Alana Doré 🇨🇦 (@sassypants81) May 20, 2022

In a tweet, Halifax Regional Police said they are at the scene assisting with the fire.

Akerley Boulevard is closed to traffic between Mosher Drive and Windmill Road and people are being asked to take alternate routes.

Story continues below advertisement

Police are on scene assisting Halifax Fire and Emergency with a fire in a scrapyard on Dawn Dr. in Dartmouth. We have no reported injuries at this time. Akerley Boulevard is closed to traffic between Mosher Drive and Windmill Road. Please use alternate routes to avoid delays. pic.twitter.com/OAtS9sqHzM — Halifax_Police (@HfxRegPolice) May 20, 2022