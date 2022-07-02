Police investigate Scarborough shooting that left 1 injured

Police are investigating a shooting in the early hours of Saturday morning in Scarborough.
In a tweet, Toronto police said they were called to the area of Brimley Road and Lawrence Avenue East around 1:20 a.m. for reports of a shooting.
Police arrived at the scene to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Paramedics took him to hospital from the scene, police said.
Trending Stories
Toronto paramedics told Global News they transported a man to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The investigation is ongoing and police have not released information regarding a suspect.
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments