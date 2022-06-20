Menu

Crime

Toronto police identify victim of Friday night shooting

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted June 20, 2022 9:58 pm
Click to play video: 'Toronto police continue to investigate multiple weekend shootings' Toronto police continue to investigate multiple weekend shootings
WATCH ABOVE: One man is dead and several others are injured after a violent Sunday that saw four shootings within six hours. Erica Vella has details on each of the incidents and the timeline of events.

Police have identified the victim of a fatal Friday night shooting in Toronto.

Toronto police said officers responded to a call in the area of Scarlett Road and Scarlettwood Crescent around 10:41 p.m. They found a man suffering from gunshot wounds with injuries that appeared life-threatening.

He died at the scene, paramedics said.

Friday night shooting in Toronto leaves 1 dead, 1 with serious injuries: police

On Monday evening, police identified the victim as Bryan Bernard. Officers said he was a 27-year-old-man from Toronto.

Trending Stories

Police continue to appeal to the public for information regarding the incident, which was Toronto’s 31st homicide this year.

Anyone with information, including surveillance footage or dashcam video, is asked to contact Toronto police or Crime Stoppers.

Click to play video: 'Anti-violence activist reacts to rising gun crime' Anti-violence activist reacts to rising gun crime
Anti-violence activist reacts to rising gun crime
