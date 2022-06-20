Toronto police identify victim of Friday night shooting

Send this page to someone via email

Police have identified the victim of a fatal Friday night shooting in Toronto.

Toronto police said officers responded to a call in the area of Scarlett Road and Scarlettwood Crescent around 10:41 p.m. They found a man suffering from gunshot wounds with injuries that appeared life-threatening.

He died at the scene, paramedics said.

On Monday evening, police identified the victim as Bryan Bernard. Officers said he was a 27-year-old-man from Toronto.

Police continue to appeal to the public for information regarding the incident, which was Toronto’s 31st homicide this year.

Anyone with information, including surveillance footage or dashcam video, is asked to contact Toronto police or Crime Stoppers.

