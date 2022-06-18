Menu

Crime

Friday night shooting in Toronto leaves 1 dead, 1 with serious injuries: police

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted June 18, 2022 9:35 am
Police responded to a shooting incident in Toronto Friday night that left two victims. View image in full screen
Police responded to a shooting incident in Toronto Friday night that left two victims. Global News via Arlyn McAdorey

Police are investigating after two people were shot on Friday night in Toronto.

Toronto police said officers responded to a call in the area of Scarlett Road and Scarlettwood Crescent around 10:41 p.m. They found a man suffering from gunshot wounds with injuries that appeared life-threatening.

He died at the scene, paramedics said.

In an update later in the night, police said a second man walked into a local hospital who appeared to be suffering from serious gunshot injuries.

Police have not yet identified a suspect in the investigation, which is now being led by the force’s homicide unit. The status of the second victim remains unknown.

