Friday night shooting in Toronto leaves 1 dead, 1 with serious injuries: police

Send this page to someone via email

Police are investigating after two people were shot on Friday night in Toronto.

Toronto police said officers responded to a call in the area of Scarlett Road and Scarlettwood Crescent around 10:41 p.m. They found a man suffering from gunshot wounds with injuries that appeared life-threatening.

He died at the scene, paramedics said.

In an update later in the night, police said a second man walked into a local hospital who appeared to be suffering from serious gunshot injuries.

Police have not yet identified a suspect in the investigation, which is now being led by the force’s homicide unit. The status of the second victim remains unknown.

Advertisement