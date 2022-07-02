SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Sports

Rays try to stop road skid, take on the Blue Jays

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted July 2, 2022 3:02 am

Tampa Bay Rays (40-36, fourth in the AL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (44-33, second in the AL East)

Toronto; Saturday, 12:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Shane McClanahan (8-3, 1.77 ERA, .83 WHIP, 123 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Kevin Gausman (6-6, 2.93 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 97 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -140, Rays +120; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays will try to end a three-game road slide when they take on the Toronto Blue Jays.

Toronto is 44-33 overall and 25-15 in home games. Blue Jays hitters are batting a collective .258, which ranks second in the AL.

Tampa Bay has gone 15-19 on the road and 40-36 overall. The Rays are 32-9 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The matchup Saturday is the sixth time these teams match up this season. The Blue Jays have a 3-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has 18 home runs, 37 walks and 49 RBI while hitting .261 for the Blue Jays. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is 15-for-36 with five doubles, a home run and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Isaac Paredes leads Tampa Bay with 11 home runs while slugging .571. Harold Ramirez is 10-for-26 with a home run and four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 6-4, .281 batting average, 3.86 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

Rays: 4-6, .232 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Tayler Saucedo: 60-Day IL (hip), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 60-Day IL (forearm), Yimi Garcia: 15-Day IL (back), Trevor Richards: 15-Day IL (neck), Julian Merryweather: 15-Day IL (side), Andrew Vasquez: 15-Day IL (ankle), Danny Jansen: 10-Day IL (finger), Nate Pearson: 60-Day IL (mono)

Rays: Manuel Margot: 60-Day IL (knee), Drew Rasmussen: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Andrew Kittredge: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mike Zunino: 10-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. Feyereisen: 15-Day IL (shoulder), JT Chargois: 60-Day IL (oblique), Brandon Lowe: 10-Day IL (back), Luis Patino: 60-Day IL (oblique), Brendan McKay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Pete Fairbanks: 60-Day IL (lat), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yonny Chirinos: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
