Health

Baked goods recalled in Canada due to possible pieces of plastic

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 1, 2022 7:15 am
Enjoy Life bakery products recall View image in full screen
There have been no reported injuries linked to the products, and customers are being told to either throw them out, or return them to where they were purchased. Canadian Food Inspection Agency

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is recalling a number of different Enjoy Life brand bakery products because they may contain pieces of plastic.

The recall covers Enjoy Life Soft Baked Cookies in Snickerdoodle, Chocolate Chip and Double Chocolate Brownie flavours, Enjoy Life Chewy Bars – Chocolate Chip and Caramel and Enjoy Life Breakfast Ovals in Berry Medley and Chocolate Chip and Banana flavours.

Read more: Patio umbrellas sold at Costco recalled due to fire, burn risk

The affected products were sold in 165g, 170g and 250g packages, with best before dates between Jan. 18 and Mar. 12, 2023.

The baked goods were sold nationally and online.

There have been no reported injuries linked to the products, and customers are being told to either throw them out, or return them to where they were purchased

The recall was triggered by a similar order in another country, and the CFIA says it is conducting a food safety investigation that could lead to the recall of other products.

Click to play video: 'Jif peanut butter products recalled in Canada due to salmonella risk' Jif peanut butter products recalled in Canada due to salmonella risk
Jif peanut butter products recalled in Canada due to salmonella risk – May 23, 2022

Energy balls recalled

Trending Stories

The agency also issued a recall for two flavours of RemarkaBall brand Crunchy Energy Balls because they may contain milk which is not declared on the label.

The Crunchy Almond Crunchy Energy Balls and Crunchy-Hazelnuts Crunchy Energy Balls were sold in 78 gram packages.

Read more: Mars Wrigley candies recalled after complaints of thin metal strands

 

The affected products were sold in Alberta and online.

There have been no reported reactions linked to the product.

Customers are being told to either throw the energy balls out, or return them to where they were purchased.

The CFIA says it is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products.

Click to play video: '10 Kinder chocolate products recalled over possible salmonella contamination' 10 Kinder chocolate products recalled over possible salmonella contamination
10 Kinder chocolate products recalled over possible salmonella contamination – Apr 12, 2022
© 2022 The Canadian Press
