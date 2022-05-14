Menu

Consumer

Mars Wrigley candies recalled after complaints of thin metal strands

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 14, 2022 9:04 am
Mars Wrigley Canada has announced a voluntary recall of specific varieties of SKITTLES Gummies, STARBURST Gummies and LIFE SAVERS Gummies after customers reported finding very thin metal strands embedded in the candy or loose in the bag.

The company says there have been no reported illnesses or injuries associated with the recalled products.

The recall covers STARBURST Gummies Original, STARBURST Gummies Sours, STARBURST Gummies Sour Berries, LIFE SAVERS Gummies Sours, SKITTLES Gummies Original, and SKITTLES Gummies Wild Berries.

The products were sold in a variety of sizes ranging from 57g to 280g, and distributed across Canada, the U.S. and Mexico.

Customers who believe they have purchased a recalled product are being told to throw it out.

Mars Wrigley Canada says it will work with retailers to remove recalled product from store shelves.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
