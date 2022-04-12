More Kinder chocolate recalled in Canada for possible salmonella contamination

Send this page to someone via email

More Kinder brand chocolate products have been recalled in Canada over fears of salmonella contamination.

Last week, Kinder recalled several products due to possible contamination. On Monday, Health Canada announced several more items are being pulled from store shelves across Canada.

Over 20 products are now on the recall list, ranging from Kinder Easter egg hunt kits to Christmas advent calendars.

Health Canada confirmed in the recall notice that so far there have been “no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products in Canada.”

Kinder brand chocolate products have also been recalled in Belgium, France, Germany, Ireland, Luxembourg, the U.K., Norway, Sweden, Spain and the United States.

Among the recalled products (all with best before dates ranging from June 19, 2022, to Nov. 29, 2022, are:

Kinder Advent Calendar (UPC: 0 62020 01557 0)

Kinder Advent Calendar (UPC: 0 62020 01561 7)

Kinder Advent Calendar (UPC: 0 62020 01562 4)

Kinder Advent Calendar (UPC: 0 62020 02351 3)

Happy Moments – Kinder Confections Assortment (UPC: 0 62020 01571 6)

Happy Moments – Kinder Confections Assortment (UPC: 0 62020 01575 4)

Mini Eggs (UPC: 0 62020 02573 9)

Mini Eggs (UPC: 0 62020 02576 0)

Mini Eggs (UPC: 0 62020 02582 1)

Mix – 7 Easter Treats: (UPC: 0 62020 01616 4)

Mix – 7 Easter Treats: (UPC: 0 62020 01615 7)

Mix – Egg Hunt Kit (UPC: 0 62020 01627 0)

Mix – Egg Hunt Kit (UPC: 0 62020 01629 4)

Schoko-Bons (UPC: 0 62020 02763 4)

Schoko-Bons (UPC: 0 62020 02765 8)

Surprise (UPC: 0 62020 02578 4)

Surprise (UPC: 0 62020 02605 7)

Surprise (UPC: 0 62020 02625 5)

Surprise, Disney Frozen (UPC: 0 62020 02601 9)

Surprise, Dreamworks Trolls (UPC: 0 62020 02610 1)

Surprise, Miraculous (UPC: 0 62020 02603 3)

Surprise, Natoons (UPC: 0 62020 02572 2)

Surprise, The Smurfs (UPC: 0 62020 02608 8)

Salmonella poisoning can result in a wide range of symptoms, from short-term fever, headache and nausea to more serious issues including severe arthritis and, in rare cases, even death.

The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control said Wednesday that the chocolate products were identified “as the likely route of infection” in an outbreak involving 134 children mainly under 10 years of age, several of whom have been hospitalized outside of Canada.

— With files from The Canadian Press.