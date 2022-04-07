Menu

Canada

Kinder chocolates recalled due to possible salmonella contamination

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 7, 2022 9:04 am
Illustration picture shows the 'Kinder Surprise' chocolate egg, made by Ferrero, View image in full screen
Illustration picture shows the 'Kinder Surprise' chocolate egg, made by Ferrero. Laurie Dieffembacq/Getty Images

A recall of certain Kinder brand chocolate products linked to an outbreak of salmonella in Europe and the U.K. has been expanded to Canada.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says there have been no illnesses reported in Canada in association with the affected products distributed by Ferrero Canada Ltd.

The recalled chocolates include Kinder Schoko-Bons, Happy Moments – Kinder Confections Assortment, Kinder Mini Eggs, Kinder Egg Hunt Kits, Kinder Mix 7 Easter Treats, Kinder Surprise Miraculous, Kinder Surprise Natoons and Kinder Surprise.

Read more: No masks and 4th doses? Experts concerned about ‘mixed’ COVID-19 messaging

The products were sold nationally in a variety of sizes, with best before dates ranging from June 19, 2022 to Nov. 29, 2022.

The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products.

Salmonella poisoning can result in a wide range of symptoms, from short-term fever, headache and nausea to more serious issues including severe arthritis and, in rare cases, even death.

Read more: Health Canada mulling B.C.’s drug decriminalization request but with lower threshold: minister

The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control said Wednesday the chocolate products were identified “as the likely route of infection” in an outbreak involving 134 children mainly under 10 years of age, several of whom have been hospitalized.

The chocolates are also being recalled in Belgium, France, Germany, Ireland, Luxembourg, the U.K., Norway and Sweden.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
