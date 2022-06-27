Menu

Consumer

Patio umbrellas sold at Costco recalled due to fire, burn risk

By Michelle Butterfield Global News
Posted June 27, 2022 4:23 pm
Health Canada has issued a recall for the SunVilla 10-foot Solar LED Market Umbrella sold at Costco Canada. View image in full screen
Health Canada has issued a recall for the SunVilla 10-foot Solar LED Market Umbrella sold at Costco Canada. Health Canada

Health Canada is alerting Canadians to a patio umbrella recall, saying the umbrellas are a fire and burn hazard.

The umbrellas, sold at Costco Canada, have been known to catch fire after the battery unit that powers the LED lights in the product overheats.

The recall affects approximately 33,000 umbrellas sold in Canada, and an additional 400,000 in the U.S.

Health Canada issued the recall on June 23, saying that customers should stop using the SunVilla 10-foot Solar LED Market Umbrellas immediately and return them to Costco for a refund.

According to the government website, the umbrellas have been sold in various colours and feature LED lights on the arms inside the umbrella.

The SunVilla 10-foot Solar LED Market Umbrella has lights on the arms inside the umbrella.
The SunVilla 10-foot Solar LED Market Umbrella has lights on the arms inside the umbrella. Health Canada

The umbrellas have a solar panel with a black cover on the back of the solar panel puck. The solar panel cover is marked with “YEEZE” or “YEEZE 1” near the top of the cover.

Trending Stories

As of June 9, 2022, SunVilla has received one report of a battery overheating and umbrella catching fire in Canada, and no reports of injuries. In the United States, the company has received five reports of batteries overheating with four reports of umbrellas catching fire and one report of a smoke inhalation injury.

SunVilla recommends that in addition to discontinuing the use of the umbrella, customers should remove the solar panel from the umbrella, store the panel out of the sun and away from combustible material and not charge the panel.

For more information, consumers can contact SunVilla by telephone 866-600-3133, by email at LEDRecall@sunvilla.com or visit the company website.

