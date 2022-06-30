1 dead after single-vehicle crash in northwest Calgary

One person has died following a crash on one of Calgary’s main roads.
Calgary police told Global News the person was killed in a single-vehicle crash along Stoney Trail and Crowchild Trail.
Police said they responded to the scene just after 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
Emergency crews remained at the scene and police said they expected the road to be blocked off for several hours due to the investigation.
As of 7 p.m., the off-ramps from southbound Stoney Trail and westbound Crowchild Trail onto Tuscany Boulevard and Scenic Acres Link N.W. were closed off causing major delays for commuters.
