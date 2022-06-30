Menu

Traffic

1 dead after single-vehicle crash in northwest Calgary

By Jessika Guse Global News
Posted June 30, 2022 9:08 pm
Police tape View image in full screen
File: Calgary police tape. Global News

One person has died following a crash on one of Calgary’s main roads.

Calgary police told Global News the person was killed in a single-vehicle crash along Stoney Trail and Crowchild Trail.

Police said they responded to the scene just after 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

Female passenger dead after downtown Calgary crash, driver remains in serious condition

Emergency crews remained at the scene and police said they expected the road to be blocked off for several hours due to the investigation.



As of 7 p.m., the off-ramps from southbound Stoney Trail and westbound Crowchild Trail onto Tuscany Boulevard and Scenic Acres Link N.W. were closed off causing major delays for commuters.

— more to come.

