Saanich, B.C. police searching for ‘suspicious’ men, possibly with a long gun

There was a large police presence in the Mt. Tolmie area of Saanich, B.C., Thursday evening as officers searched for what they described as two “suspicious” males.

Police said they had reports of two men with army-type outfits and possibly carrying a long gun. There was no information to suggest the men were associated with the robbery and deadly gunfight at a BMO branch in the area on Tuesday, police said.

Male 1: 30’s, white beard, full camouflage, and a dark backpack an beige case slung over his shoulder

Male 2: 20’s, Navy black camo top dark hair and dark skin — Saanich Police (@SaanichPolice) July 1, 2022

The RCMP emergency response team and air support were involved in the search, Saanich police said.

Investigators initially said they were focused on the area of Richmond Road to Pear Street, but later said they were searching the area from Mt. Tolmie to McKenzie Avenue.

Police initially said they had one man in custody, but provided a later update saying he was unrelated.

Police are looking for a man in his 30s with a white beard, full camouflage, a dark backpack and a beige case slung over his back, along with a man in his 20s with a navy/black camo top, dark hair and dark skin.

Anyone who sees the men is asked to contact Saanich police.