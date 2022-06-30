Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Saanich police to provide live update on deadly bank heist shootout

By Simon Little Global News
Posted June 30, 2022 4:28 pm
Click to play video: 'Saanich bank hostage describes armed robbery and shootout' Saanich bank hostage describes armed robbery and shootout
WATCH: We're learning more about an armed bank robbery in Saanich, B.C., where two suspects engaged in a gun battle with police.

Police in Saanich, B.C. are scheduled to provide a live Thursday update on the botched bank heist and subsequent shootout that left two suspects dead and six officers injured.

The event is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Global News will stream the briefing live here and carry it on BC1.

Story continues below advertisement

On Wednesday, police confirmed several new details about the incident, though many questions — including ones about the robbers and the weapons they used — have not been publicly answered.

Read more: 6 officers injured in shooting at Saanich, B.C. bank, 2 suspects killed

Saanich Police Chief Const. Dean Duthie said of the six officers who were shot, three suffered life-threatening injuries and required extensive surgeries.

Click to play video: 'Saanich, B.C. police shootout turns into attempted murder investigation' Saanich, B.C. police shootout turns into attempted murder investigation
Saanich, B.C. police shootout turns into attempted murder investigation

One of those officers remains in intensive care, while the other two will require additional surgeries in the future. Three officers have been released from hospital.

Trending Stories

Police also confirmed that they recovered explosive devices from a vehicle linked to the suspects, which were transported to a safe location and detonated.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: ‘Standing there with an assault rifle’: Hostage describes scene of B.C. bank robbery

Investigators say they continue to investigate the possibility of a third suspect.

The shootout happened outside the Bank of Montreal in the 3600-block of Shelbourne Street on Tuesday, as officers confronted armed men leaving the bank.

Click to play video: 'Neighbourhood shocked following shootout in Saanich, B.C.' Neighbourhood shocked following shootout in Saanich, B.C.
Neighbourhood shocked following shootout in Saanich, B.C.

Two suspects were shot and killed at the scene.

One witness, who was trapped inside the bank, spoke of the balaclava-clad robbers demanding a key to the vault from the bank’s manager, and said at least one of the suspects carried “an assault rifle.”

Another told Global News about taking cover outside the bank amid “machine gun” fire.

Story continues below advertisement

Police have since erected black fencing around the scene of the shooting as they continue to process the area.

Investigators have also created an online portal where people can submit photo and video evidence to aid in the investigation.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Fatal Shooting tagSaanich tagSaanich bank robbery tagSaanich shooting tagofficers shot tagvictoria shooting tagSaanich officers shot tagSaanich robbery tagbank shooting tagofficers down tagvictoria bank robbery tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers