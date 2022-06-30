Saanich police to provide live update on deadly bank heist shootout

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Saanich, B.C. are scheduled to provide a live Thursday update on the botched bank heist and subsequent shootout that left two suspects dead and six officers injured.

The event is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Global News will stream the briefing live here and carry it on BC1.

Solid black fencing surrounds the scene of Tuesday's shootout on Shelbourne St. and the perimeter has been expanded. We are expecting another update from police this afternoon. @GlobalBC pic.twitter.com/uGSSC5rlEM — Kylie Stanton (@kyliestanton) June 30, 2022

On Wednesday, police confirmed several new details about the incident, though many questions — including ones about the robbers and the weapons they used — have not been publicly answered.

Saanich Police Chief Const. Dean Duthie said of the six officers who were shot, three suffered life-threatening injuries and required extensive surgeries.

One of those officers remains in intensive care, while the other two will require additional surgeries in the future. Three officers have been released from hospital.

Police also confirmed that they recovered explosive devices from a vehicle linked to the suspects, which were transported to a safe location and detonated.

Investigators say they continue to investigate the possibility of a third suspect.

The shootout happened outside the Bank of Montreal in the 3600-block of Shelbourne Street on Tuesday, as officers confronted armed men leaving the bank.

Two suspects were shot and killed at the scene.

One witness, who was trapped inside the bank, spoke of the balaclava-clad robbers demanding a key to the vault from the bank’s manager, and said at least one of the suspects carried “an assault rifle.”

Another told Global News about taking cover outside the bank amid “machine gun” fire.

Police have since erected black fencing around the scene of the shooting as they continue to process the area.

Investigators have also created an online portal where people can submit photo and video evidence to aid in the investigation.